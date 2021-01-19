High School Basketball: BTW girls take down Woodlawn; Parkway boys top Byrd 55-46 at home

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – While the BTW boy’s had to postpone their matchup with Woodlawn due to contact-tracing within the Lions program, the Lady Lions served as host for the Knights on Tuesday evening. For most of the matchup, both teams alternated scores keeping a victory in either team’s reach as evidenced by a 46-44 final score. BTW’s Aisya Taylor was dominate and played a major role in the Lady Lion’s victory with her impressive shooting and ability to distribute the ball to other playmakers, such as Shabrenda Ford.

The Panthers started strong, earning an early lead over Byrd in the first quarter on Tuesday night. Byrd fought their way back early in the second quarter curtesy of baskets from Carlos Stephenson and Brian Morris. Parkway’s impressive defense limited the jackets from pulling ahead, fighting their way to the 55-46 district win.

Full highlights from both games are below.