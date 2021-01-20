High School Basketball: Captain Shreve tops Airline in doubleheader

BUFFALO, NY (KMSS/KTAL) - Today during the Buffalo Bills weekly media session, Bills star cornerback and Green Oaks alum Tre'davious White was asked if he was happy that he opted in for the 2020 season, while other teammates did not.

"I was always taught to make a decision and stand on it," said White. "If would have chose not to play, I would have been fine regardless. I was going to cheer on my teammates and cheer on the Buffalo Bills. If I would have went the other way, I feel like it would have been for my family, which is more important than any game or anything."

White was asked what Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei Jr. must be feeling right now, having opted out at the beginning of the season.

"I don't think Star is missing out on anything because he chose his family over a game. Any guy's decision, you can't make a wrong decision in this thing. Because, if you go the other way, with your family, you miss out on things like this, but you're there with your family and you know you did the wise thing to keep them safe.