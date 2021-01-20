High School Basketball: Captain Shreve tops Airline in doubleheader

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/ KMSS)- A Wednesday night of High School Basketball in Bossier tipped off with the girls of Captain Shreve dominating Airline on the court. Three Lady Gators shot double figures, leading to a 72-35 victory. Shreve’s Addison Martin and Jordan McLemore tied for a team high eighteen points. McLemore was dominant outside the arc, sinking four three-pointers. Kori Rice led the Vikings in scoring with thirteen points and a 66% free throw percentage.

Captain Shreve’s boys team had a similar success but a tighter race against the Vikings before reaching the 56-51 victory. Three Gators finished in double figures, led by John Mitchell who led the Gators with twenty-two points. Shreve advances to a 13-7 overall record and a 4-1 record in district play.

