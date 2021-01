SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) -In the midst of their best start in team history, the Shreveport Mudbugs returned from their Christmas break, hoping to carry the momentum of a series win over the Amarillo Bulls into the Lone Star State as they rang in the new year against fellow South Division rival Odessa.

After a series-opening loss, in which the team gave up six goals in a 6-3 defeat. The 'Bugs rebounded with two wins to close out the series, taking Friday night's contest 5-3 behind a two-point performance from Dawson Sciarrino. From there, the team parlayed the victory into a series-winning victory on Sunday 4-3. Logan Gotinsky netted his first goal of the season as the 'Bugs clawed back for a win which Head Coach Jason "Soupy" Campbell was happy with the way his team responded.