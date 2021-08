BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New census data shows Bossier was the only parish in Northwest Louisiana to significantly grow in population since the last census ten years ago.

According to Census 2020 data released Thursday, the population in Bossier Parish has grown by or 10.1 percent since 2010, from 116,979 to 128,746. That's an increase of 11,767 residents.