23 Teams in 23 Days: The Captain Shreve Gators

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators have high hopes in 2021.



“We really want to get back to that 2019 team when we were district champions, but we want to be better than them. We want to go deep in the playoffs, go undefeated, make a trip to the dome,” says Senior defensive lineman Ckelby Givens. “We don’t want to be like that team last year that went 5-4. That playoff loss, I cried, it hurt us bad.”

The Gators fell to East Ascension in the first round of the 202 playoffs. They have no intentions of feeling that same heartbreak again.

“We set our expectations higher than most expect out of us but, I think we’re capable of achieving it,” says Head Coach Bryant Sepulvado.

There’s good reason for expectations to be high in 2021.

“We’ve got four of the five starting o-linemen back. We’ve got both our quarterbacks, Kenyon Terrell and Ashton Martin, both are two of the best around that you’ll find. So we’re very fortunate in that regard,” says Sepulvado. Defensively, we’ve got our d-line and linebackers back.”

The most important returner is four-star prospect Kendrick Law. Law will do a little of everything for the Gators, according to his Head Coach.

“He may be selling popcorn at halftime. He plays on the offensive side of the ball but, he will play some defense, returns kicks, and everything for us. He plays on our special teams.”

The biggest challenge the team has battled hasn’t come on the field. The Gators are already facing a familiar opponent. It’s one Coach Sepulvado has had to take on directly.

“I just came off having COVID. My defensive coordinator is still in the hospital.”

The battle the team has had with COVID has only brought the team closer, according to Givens.

“It’s definitely scary but, I feel like since we’re so tight and bonded together, we can get through anything.”

Entering his final season at Captain Shreve, Law hopes to have all hands on deck as the Gators look to make history in 2021.

“Everybody’s a part of the Shreve family so if, you’re on the sideline to the people that’s in the stands, they’re all family so, we want everybody to be there to support.”

Captain Shreve opens the 2021 season on September 3rd at North Desoto.