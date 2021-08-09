23 Teams in 23 Days: The Carthage Bulldogs

CARTHAGE, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Over At Carthage, the Bulldogs have one goal in mind.

“We’re working on everything we can to get back to the state championship game and win it again,” according to Senior linebacker Camden Foster.

But Carthage isn’t just looking to win state again, the Bulldogs have a chance to make it three straight. Those last two teams, however, were a bit different.

“We’re going to have a new quarterback, a new running back, and four offensive linemen, a new tight end. So, we’ve got a lot to work on offensively,” says Head Coach Scott Surratt. “We like the guys, and our candidates to do it with.”

One of those candidates is quarterback Javarian Roquemore. With Kai Horton, who went a perfect 30-0 as a starter now at Tulane, Roquemore knows he has big shoes to fill.

Junior Connor Cuff is also in the running. But, if Roquemore is the man for the job, it would mean the world to him.

“It means that my coaches trust me. My teammates trust me. The whole team trusts me. The city trusts me.”

While the offensive puzzle isn’t put together just yet, somewhere the Bulldogs have no questions is on the defensive side of the football.

“Our defense. I feel very confident that we’ll be able to stop teams consistently,” says Foster, who will look to provide leadership on defense with eight starters returning in 2021.

Even with a different-looking team, one thing is the same when it comes to Carthage football.

“Our goal is to play harder than everybody else and most times we achieve that,” Surratt said. “I don’t think it’s going to be any different.”



Carthage opens their 2021 season on August 26th against Crosby.