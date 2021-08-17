23 Teams in 23 Days: The Haughton Buccaneers

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Haughton Buccaneers are just ten games removed from playing in the 5A State semi-finals in 2019. That team averaged 33 points per game that season. In 2020, the strength shifted to the defensive side of the ball, as the Bucs allowed just 14 points per game.



“Defensively this year, the question is going to be: ‘Can our linebackers make tackles?’ That’s what its going to come down to,” said Head Coach Jason Brotherton. And its a fair question. The Buccaneers will be replacing all four of their linebackers from a season ago, including all-time leading tackler Jake St. Andre. In his place will be senior Chandler Lytle.

Senior linebacker Chandler Lytle takes over calling the defense for all-time leading tackler Jake St. Andre, who now plays for UL-Lafayette.

“I’ve watched (Chandler) work hard and just come up short behind guys like (Jake). Now, it’s his time, and I know he’s going to do great,” said Coach Brotherton.



“Playing behind Jake St. Andre…it was an amazing experience, I learned a lot. I feel like it helped me to where I am today,” said Lytle.



In 2020, the explosive offense Haughton is known for was subdued. With senior quarterback Peyton Stovall opting to focus on baseball, the Bucs were without one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in the state. In year two of junior quarterback Colin Rains’ tenure, the offense is expected to come roaring back to life.

Head Coach Jason Brotherton has lead the Buccaneers to a 19-5 record the last two seasons.

“Last year, we were focused on playing good defense, solid special teams, and not turning the football over on offense,” said Coach Brotherton. “It was different for us, because we are known for putting up points, being explosive. We think we’re going to be explosive again this year.”

“I can do anything they want me to,” said junior quarterback Colin Rains. “If they need me to lower my shoulder and get a yard or two, I’m willing to do that.”



With six returning starters on offense, the sky is the limit for the Buccaneers in 2021.