23 Teams in 23 Days: The Logansport Tigers

LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – When the Logansport Tigers looked up at the scoreboard at the end of their quarterfinal game against Oak Grove last season, the image is one they would have liked to forget: 67-14.



Instead of letting his team forget about the sting of that loss, Tigers’ Head Coach Kevin Magee went the opposite direction.



“When we came back in January, I used that as a motivational tool,” said Coach Magee, who has won a state-championship as a player and one as a coach for the Tigers. “I had signs made, I put the score that we ended with on the wall. I told those guys, the only way we don’t get beat like this in those critical games is to get bigger and to get stronger.”





Head Coach Kevin Magee has won a state championship as both a player and coach for the Logansport Tigers.

This off-season, getting bigger and stronger has been the main focal point, with the team finally able to fully utilize their new weight-room. Despite being finished in 2019, the pandemic took away the team’s ability to use it for the entirety of the 2020 offseason, making the last eight months all the more special for the Tigers.



“I feel like this year’s team has been in the weight room a lot more,” said senior running back Jacaleb Robinson. His head coach agrees. “We’re so much further along than where we were last year at this point.”

With the loss of running back Key Barnes to UL-Lafayette, the Tigers will try to replace his production by getting back to the basics.



“We ran the ball 46-47 times in a couple of games last year,” said Coach Magee. “I’ve never done that as a coach because we’ve been so pass happy, and trying to be balanced. I think we get back to being more balanced.”



Cam Boykins will lead the way at quarterback for the Tigers. Heading into his third season as the starter, Coach Magee is loving the progression of his junior quarterback.

“He’s got a lot of throws, a lot of mistakes that he’s learned from and he’s showed me that his experience and that maturity is paying off.”



Quarterback Cam Boykins is entering his third season as the starter for the Tigers.



The Logansport Tigers have their sights set on returning to the top of 1-A. The team that defeated them last season is the ultimate test to them returning to the top.

“We gotta beat the best, and Oak Grove is the best,” said senior middle linebacker Kolton Kinley. “They got some pretty big boys but we can hang in there this year, I believe.”

“Gotta make that next step again, I don’t want wanna be the one and done guy,” said Coach Magee. “I wanna do it twice. I want to be back, be in that conversation, be in that elite group again.”