23 Teams in 23 Days: The Nashville Scrappers

NASHVILLE, Ar (KMSS/KTAL) – In the home of the scrappers, it’s time to prove the doubters wrong.

Those doubters stem from the team’s quarterfinal playoff exit a season ago.



“It’s gotten to be a bit of a sticking point for us,” says Head Coach Mike Volarvich. “With that being said, we’re only one of three teams and for a to be able to go to the quarterfinals three years in a row.”



As the Scrappers look to make a fourth consecutive quarterfinal appearance, Nashville looks to first-year starter Ethan Gunter. The senior has plans to major in aviation and hopes he can help the scrapper offense fly in 2021.



“I know everything we want to do and how to do it,” Gunter says. “Of course there’s pressure. In Nashville, Arkansas there’s going to be pressure when you’re the quarterback.

With a new starting quarterback and 16 other positions having lost their starter due to graduation. This Scrapper team has a luxury that last year’s did not.

We got a lot of the team bonding that we didn’t get last year,” says linebacker Riley Dodd.

With the team closer than ever, the expectation when the season begins on August 27th is clear.

Win the state championship,” Dodd says. “That’s what it all is in Nashville every year, win the state championship or bust.”

Dodd’s Head Coach agrees with that expectation.

“We always want to be one of the teams that has our name in that state championship run at the end of the year. That’s what makes this place special.”



The Scrappers open 2021 on the 27th against Texas power Pleasant Grove.