23 Teams in 23 Days: The Northwood Falcons

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the pandemic shortened season, the Northwood Falcons kicked off the Austin Brown era with a bang, winning every regular season game they played by an average margin of victory of 41 points. To end the 2020 season, the Northwood Falcons fell to Leesville in a classic first round playoff game, 28-27. The game has stuck with the team all off-season.



“Very few days go by that I don’t think about that game,” said second year starting quarterback Mason Welch. “It kind of just lit a fire under all of us all offseason to work a lot harder. We want to meet them again this year and to have a different outcome.”



“That Leesville game, we took that real personally, we felt like we should have went farther,” said junior edge defender Ta’Derius Collins. If the team is going to go farther in 2021, they’re going to have to do so without all-time leading rusher Terrence Cook, who now plays for Southern Arkansas.



“Cook was very quick and had great vision. We aren’t replacing him,” said head coach Austin Brown. “You can’t do that but we do have ‘Q’ White, he was his back-up last year, he was second team all-district as a back-up.”



The Falcons pre-district schedule has several intriguing match-ups, including games against area 5A teams like Benton and Haughton. The Falcons will also travel to Central-Baton Rouge to take on the Wildcats. A tough pre-district schedule was in the plan all along for Coach Brown.



“As far as the schedule and stuff, the players never blinked an eye. Who the teams are, are motivation for us,” said Brown. “We’ve had that mentality all offseason that we are starting this season in the playoffs.”



“Not everybody knows who we are,” said junior offensive lineman Ted Jamison. “If we go out and beat all of these 5A teams on our schedule, it’ll give us a face on the map so people know that when we come to town, we come to play ball and you’re not just going to run over us.”



The Falcons open the season at home against Benton on September 2nd.

