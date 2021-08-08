23 Teams in 23 Days: The Parkway Panthers

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At Parkway, the Panthers are looking to prove they belong with the best in 5A.



“We’re kind of playing the underdog role in our hands right now,” according to Head Coach Coy Brotherton.



The program had one of the great NFL Draft performances in the country in 2021. Two alumni heard their names called in Terrace Marshall by the Carolina Panthers and Israel Mukuamu by the Dallas Cowboys. Artayvious Lynn was signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas as well.



“With Terrace getting drafted and Israel getting drafted there’s a lot of motivation,” said Junior linebacker Barrett Newman. The success hasn’t been there but it’s going to be new for Parkway this year.”



Something that isn’t new anymore? Head Coach Coy Brotherton, who enters his second year at the helm of the program.



“With COVID we weren’t able to really meet the kids, know the kids, then learn them,” said Brotherton. “Now we’ve been with them for over a year, had a great offseason.”



“Last year they were here to set the foundation and we’re just getting everything right last year and now this year it’s time to go,” Newman said.



The Panthers will return nine starters on offense. The driving force? Quarterback Cannon Link.



“We’re going to go as far as he can take us,” the second-year Head Coach said. We’re very excited about what Cannon brings to the table.”



“We’re coming out strong, I mean last year we started out really slow and like you said, we ended great so I feel like we’ll do the same thing this year,” Link had to say regarding the team’s strong finish to 2020.



That great ending? Three straight wins after an 0-5 start. The Panthers will look to keep the streak alive with non-district matchups against Minden and Huntington, but it’s the team’s final game Coach Brotherton is most looking forward to.



November 5th, Haughton at Parkway. Coach Brotherton’s prediction for the second Brotherton Bowl against his brother Jason?



“A Brotherton is going to win.”