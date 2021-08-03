23 Teams in 23 Days: The Plain Dealing Lions

PLAIN DEALING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Things are looking up for the Plain Dealing Lions Football program. Their second-year head coach, Christopher Wilson, is a big reason why.



“He has a lot of very positive ups, ups that take him beyond other coaches we’ve had so far,” said Senior defensive back Desmond Jackson. “Its like, he inspires his players in different ways that coaches don’t.”

The Plain Dealing Lions unveiled new uniforms at their first ever media day in July.

In Wilson’s first year, the Lions finished 3-5 with COVID keeping the team from post-season contention. In 2021, the team has a new look and a new attitude.



“Brand new uniforms, brand new swag. They’re getting attention from people all over the state,” said Head Coach Christopher Wilson. “But, we don’t want to be the team that gets off the bus and just looks good, we want to be the team that gets off the bus, looks good and is competitive.”



With participation on the rise, the Lions depth is better than in years past. But, fielding a team of 25 kids still presents challenges.



“It’s about building the type of program where kids want to be apart of it. And I only want kids that want to be here,” said Wilson. “Right now I’ve got kids out, and I’ve got an eighth grader at right tackle. That’s just what we have to deal with.”

In year two of the Christopher Wilson era, the goal is taking the next step. In one of the largest districts in 1-A, the challenge is one the Lions are embracing.



“Calvary is the returning state champion, Homer is loaded and not losing a lot, Glenbrook is coming in. So, there isn’t a break, there isn’t a week where we look at the schedule and kick our feet up and say we’ll be all right.”







