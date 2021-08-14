23 Teams in 23 Days: The Waskom Wildcats

WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Less than ten minutes after you cross the state line from Louisiana to Texas, you pass a sign seen by hundreds of thousands of motorists daily on Interstate 20.



It serves as a constant reminder of those who are immortalized at Waskom High School.

The 2014 and 2015 Wildcat teams went a combined 31-1 to capture back to back 3A Division II state championships, earning their spots in Texas football history.



The 2021 team is looking to add their names to that sign down I-20 as well. They have a lot of motivation to do so.



“My brother was on that team,” says Senior linebacker Markus Gonzalez. “I just want to be with him and be at that high of a point where it feels good, it just feels like you did something.”



The Wildcats were one game away from playing for a state title last year. A one point loss to Franklin ended their season in the semi-finals.



“It hurts a lot. I remember being on my knees and crying,” recalls defensive back Zay Thomas. “We should have been there but now we’ve got to restart.”



The restart will be led by veteran Head Coach Whitney Keeling, who believes this Wildcat team is hungry to find their way to a state title game.



“We have an ultimate goal every year to be 10-0, Keeling says. “It takes a lot of work to get to that point. I think they want to go one more game.”



The journey to play one more game begins August 27th as the Wildcats begin their quest to add another year to that sign down I-20 against Garrison.

