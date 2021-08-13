23 Teams in 23 Days: The Woodlawn Knights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “At one point, Woodlawn was the top school in Shreveport, in athletics, in academics, in everything. And that’s what we’re striving for, to return the shine on the castle.”



New Woodlawn Head Coach Thedrick Harris wants to change the culture with his new team. Through his first several months, he’s already seeing a response.

“My daddy used to say al the time, be on time, do what you’re supposed to do, you’ve got 90% of people in the world beat. And I believe that.”

His players are starting to buy in, too.

“Everyone is working hard, everyone is putting in all their effort,” said sophomore wide-receiver Keven Washington. Senior defensive end Dylan Foster agrees. “Discipline, everybody is focusing now. He’s changing things here. You can see a difference.”



In 2021, Coach Harris is hoping that difference translates into the program’s first winning season since 2017.



“The expectation is to put a good product on the field. I want to see us be disciplined, I want to see us paying attention, I want to see us in the game, understanding situations,” said Coach Harris.



As far as Woodlawn’s history is concerned, their players feel the pressure of the past.



“It’s a lot of pressure on us this year because we’ve got a lot to prove this season,” said Washington.