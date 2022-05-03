Bossier City, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in 11 seasons, Airline Football starts spring training under a new head football coach. With Bo Meeks stepping aside, the Vikings introduced Justin Scogin as the team’s new head coach in April.



“The way Coach Meeks left this program, he should get a whole of credit,” said new head coach Justin Scogin. Scogin comes to Airline after five years as offensive coordinator and athletic director at Leesville. After his first month with his new team, it’s become evident to Coach Scogin that the culture Bo Meeks cultivated down Viking Drive won’t be changing. Because it doesn’t need to.



“The coaches work extremely hard. It’s not like I’ve had to come in and completely overall the culture. The culture was great when I got here. Coach Meeks did a fantastic job,” said Coach Scogin.

For Vikings’ upperclassmen, the news of Coach Meeks leaving was difficult to hear. “It hit hard,” said junior offensive lineman Reid Causey. “Coach Meeks was a great leader in my life and a great coach. But, change happens.”



With a limited number of practices, Coach Scogin and his staff are hoping to get the Vikings up to speed with his new offensive and defensive systems heading into fall camp.



“It’s been good to get these guys out in pads and see what they’re about,” said Coach Scogin. “We’ve just been trying to get as many kids out here as we can, get them up to speed with the systems. They’re smart. It’s been easier than I could have ever hoped it would be up to this point.”



Airline will wrap up spring training with an intra-squad scrimmage scheduled for May 17th.