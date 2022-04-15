SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The 2022 LHSAA Softball Postseason begins next week. Below are pairings for area teams.

CLASS 5A

#24 Sulphur at #9 Natchitoches Central, 4/18 at 4PM

#18 Dutchtown at #15 Benton, 4/19 at 4PM

#17 Southside at #16 Haughton

#19 Airline at #14 Chalmette, 4/16 at 11AM

#30 Southwood at #3 Walker

#31 Captain Shreve at #2 St. Amant, 4/16 at 2PM

#32 Parkway at #1 Pineville



CLASS 4A

#32 Tara at #1 North Desoto, 4/15 at 4PM

#29 A.J. Ellender at #4 Minden, 4/19 at 5PM

#26 New Orleans Maritime at #7 Northwood, 4/18 at 4PM

#20 Huntington at #13 North Vermillion, 4/18 at 4PM



CLASS 3A

#25 Mansfield at #8 South Beauregard, 4/18 at 5PM

#29 North Webster at #4 Grant, 4/15 at 5PM, 4/15 at 5PM



CLASS 2A

#32 West St. Mary at #1 Many, 4/19 at 4PM

#18 Red River at Loreauville, 4/16 at 12PM

#25 North Caddo at #8 French Settlement, 4/19 at 5PM

#29 Lakeside at #4 Doyle, 4/19 at 4:30PM



CLASS 1A

#5 Logansport (BYE)

#9 Haynesville (BYE)

#20 Plain Dealing at #13 Northwood (Lena), 4/19 at 4PM

#22 Lincoln Prep at East Beauregard





CLASS B

#3 Stanley (BYE)

#4 Florien (BYE)

#8 Converse (BYE)

#22 Weston at #11 Zwolle, 4/19 at 6PM

#19 Elizabeth at #14 Doyline, 4/15 at 2PM

#15 Negreet at #18 Saline, 4/19 at 4PM

#24 Castor at #9 Lacassine, 4/19 at 4PM



CLASS C

#5 Summerfield (BYE)

#6 Ebarb (BYE)

#15 Pleasant Hill (BYE)



DIVISION I

#6 C.E. Byrd at #3 St. Joseph’s Academy, 4/19 at 4:30PM



DIVISION II

#16 Evangel at #1 Haynes Academy, 4/20 at 4PM



DIVISION IV

#15 Ascension Christian at #2 Calvary, 4/19 at 4:30PM

#11 St. Mary’s at Cedar Creek, 4/19 at 5PM



DIVISION V

#1 Claiborne Christian (BYE)