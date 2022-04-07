SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA announced they will allow student-athletes to receive name, image, and likeness deals moving forward. The organization will also partner with Eccker Sports to provide resources and educational services for students and administration. Eccker Sports has developed a curriculum that will be mandatory for all principals and athletic directors.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine through a press release from the organization’s website. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us.”



Eccker Sports also plans to build out a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build NIL strategies.



Different states have different rules when it comes to permitting NIL deals for high school athletes. States like California, Alaska and Kansas allow the deals, but with similar stipulations. There are no references to school name, team, or logos allowed. The deals also are not allowed to interfere with the school day. The positioning statement for the LHSAA bylaws that will allow NIL deals has yet to be released.