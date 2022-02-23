SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Don’t stop moving. You can’t stop moving. Your chest is burning, your ears are ringing. The only comfort is in knowing the race has to end, eventually, it will end. Is it over yet?



The sport of swimming is a competition against the swimmer’s own mind and body just as much as it is other swimmers. Calvary’s Jeffrey Cochran is drawn to that part of the sport.

“This sport is not for people who don’t want to sacrifice a big chunk of your life,” said Cochran, who won a state championship in the 500 freestyle last year. “It’s like, very tedious. You have to come pretty much every day, we swim every day. You get one, maybe two weeks off per year.”



The hours in the pool add up and the mental and physical fatigue are real. For Cochran, there are days much tougher than others. “I won’t lie, there are days you just don’t want to do it,” said Cochran. “But you do it anyways.”

Jeffrey Cochran won the LHSAA 2021 500 freestyle, was runner up in the 100 yard butterfly, and was the anchor on the state championship-winning 200 yard freestyle relay team.

John Janzen, Cochran’s YMCA team coach, has coached Cochran for five years and says it’s work ethic that puts Jeffrey above other swimmers in Shreveport/Bossier. “It takes another level of individual. He puts himself up into that category very well,” said Coach Janzen.

Another thing Cochran does well? Flip the switch from high school senior to swimming robot. “You have to be on autopilot,” said Cochran. “You can’t really think too much. You have to let your body take over and all of the reps and practice guide you through competition.” Coach Janzen agrees. “It’s muscle memory. We want (our swimmers) on auto-pilot.”

Cochran will continue his swimming career at the University of Tampa, an opportunity that Coach Janzen said was created solely by Cochran. “He identified where he wanted to go, he pitched himself to them,” said Coach Janzen. For Cochran, living in a big city has always appealed to him. “It’s the old person capital of the world for a reason,” Cochran said through a laugh. “I’m excited for the new experiences.”



“Swimming is just something I was drawn to moreso than football, baseball,” said Cochran. It’s easy to see why. Swimming is literally in Cochran’s DNA. His great grand-father, William F. Rollinger set a national high-school record in the 40 yard freestyle and won a silver medal at the 1934 NCAA championships in the 50 yard freestyle while swimming for Northwestern University. His great-grandmother was an outstanding diver and qualified for the Olympics.



Jeffrey will try and add some additional hardware in the YMCA National Championship Qualifier as the first male from the Louisiana to qualify and first to compete come March. For Jeffrey Cochran’s outstanding swimming career, he’s our player of the week.





