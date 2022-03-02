SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After back-to-back state championship appearances, the Calvary Cavaliers entered the 2021-22 season without key pieces from those teams: Daniel Ortiz, graduated and now at North Alabama. Ben Ponder, graduated and now with Louisiana Tech. Senior forward Labree Williams knew it was time to step up his game and wanted to improve in two key areas.

“My motor and playing hard at rebounding,” said Williams, who is the number four player in the class of 2022 according to 24/7 Sports. “I needed to step up because I realized my role would be bigger this year.”



Williams has made the most of the spotlight, leading the Cavs to 22-9 record and the #2 seed in Division IV. Cavaliers Head Coach Vic Morris isn’t shocked with Williams’ development. “You watch him play and it’s effortless at times,” said Coach Morris. “I think a lot of it came from (Daniel Ortiz, Ben Ponder) he learned from those guys a lot, but that’s just apart of the culture.”

It’s a culture that’s pushed the Cavs to the precipice of a state championship. The last two years, Crescent City slayed the Cavs in the championship game. This year, Crescent City didn’t make the postseason. Calvary is ready to claim the Division IV thrown and make present and past Cavaliers proud in the process.

“I feel like it would make them proud to see that we finally did it,” said Williams. I feel like they’ll be excited for me. And we’ll finally get Coach Vic one. And get the first one in Calvary history.”



Williams will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks. The senior power forward holds offers from Texas A&M, Houston, and Louisiana Tech among others, but he’s in no rush to make his college decision.

“Just focused on this week. I haven’t thought nothing much of it,” said Williams.

For Labree William’s excellent career, he’s our player of the week.