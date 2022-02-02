SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s National Signing Day in the ArkLaTex!

Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

Louisiana

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
LaTrevian JohnsonGreen OaksSan Jose Community CollegeFootball
Jaylon JacksonGreen OaksJackson StateFootball
Israel PierreGreen OaksOttawa UniversityFootball
Joe’Nathan JamersonGreen OaksSouthern University of ShreveportFootball
Ron’tavious RichmondParkwayHutchinson Community CollegeFootball
Jayson WilliamsParkway Missouri Valley CollegeFootball
Jayden HardyParkwayMissouri Valley CollegeFootball
London WilliamsManyNorthwestern StateFootball
Davis SellersBentonHarding UniversityFootball
Aiden ColvinBentonStirling UniversityFootball
Logan SmithBentonHarding UniversitySoccer
Peyten WareNorth WebsterNorthwestern StateTrack
Drew HutchinsonNorth WebsterULMFootball
Jatareon RobinsonNorth WebsterETBUFootball
Tre SmithRed RiverArmyFootball
Ashanti ColeRed RiverGrambling StateFootball
Sedrick ApplewhiteBossierFootball
Win RobinsonNorth CaddoHenderson StateFootball
Ckelby GivensCaptain ShreveSouthernFootball
Braylon FinneyCaptain ShreveFootball

Texas

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Brayson McHenryTexas HighBaylorFootball
Braxton WhiteTexas HighMissouri WesternFootball
Tyriq RobinsonTexas High Southeastern Oklahoma StateFootball
Darrin FinleyTexas HighLangston UniversityFootball
William GoodnightElysian FieldsNortheastern StateFootball
Gage ParkerElysian FieldsArkansas TechFootball
Shawn WhiteLiberty-EylauCisco Junior CollegeFootball
Emily Block Marshall HighEast Texas Baptist UniversityCheer
Isaiah AlexanderMarshall HighPittsburg State UniversityFootball
Frank (Buck) Buchanan IVMarshall HighLouisiana TechFootball
Terrell DavisMarshall HighHardin Simmons UniversityFootball
LaTravion JacksonMarshall HighHardin Simmons UniversityFootball
Javion MorrowMarshall HighLouisiana ChristianFootball
Michael Olvera Marshall HighLouisiana Christian Football
Domar Roberson Marshall HighTrinity Valley CollegeFootball
Mahogani Wilson Marshall HighNavarro CollegeVolleyball

Arkansas

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Johnny MurphyArkansas HighOklahoma Baptist Football
Christian TorresArkansas High Northeastern State Football
Rickie WilliamsArkansas HighNortheastern StateFootball