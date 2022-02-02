SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s National Signing Day in the ArkLaTex!
Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.
Louisiana
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|LaTrevian Johnson
|Green Oaks
|San Jose Community College
|Football
|Jaylon Jackson
|Green Oaks
|Jackson State
|Football
|Israel Pierre
|Green Oaks
|Ottawa University
|Football
|Joe’Nathan Jamerson
|Green Oaks
|Southern University of Shreveport
|Football
|Ron’tavious Richmond
|Parkway
|Hutchinson Community College
|Football
|Jayson Williams
|Parkway
|Missouri Valley College
|Football
|Jayden Hardy
|Parkway
|Missouri Valley College
|Football
|London Williams
|Many
|Northwestern State
|Football
|Davis Sellers
|Benton
|Harding University
|Football
|Aiden Colvin
|Benton
|Stirling University
|Football
|Logan Smith
|Benton
|Harding University
|Soccer
|Peyten Ware
|North Webster
|Northwestern State
|Track
|Drew Hutchinson
|North Webster
|ULM
|Football
|Jatareon Robinson
|North Webster
|ETBU
|Football
|Tre Smith
|Red River
|Army
|Football
|Ashanti Cole
|Red River
|Grambling State
|Football
|Sedrick Applewhite
|Bossier
|Football
|Win Robinson
|North Caddo
|Henderson State
|Football
|Ckelby Givens
|Captain Shreve
|Southern
|Football
|Braylon Finney
|Captain Shreve
|Football
Texas
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Brayson McHenry
|Texas High
|Baylor
|Football
|Braxton White
|Texas High
|Missouri Western
|Football
|Tyriq Robinson
|Texas High
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|Football
|Darrin Finley
|Texas High
|Langston University
|Football
|William Goodnight
|Elysian Fields
|Northeastern State
|Football
|Gage Parker
|Elysian Fields
|Arkansas Tech
|Football
|Shawn White
|Liberty-Eylau
|Cisco Junior College
|Football
|Emily Block
|Marshall High
|East Texas Baptist University
|Cheer
|Isaiah Alexander
|Marshall High
|Pittsburg State University
|Football
|Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV
|Marshall High
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
|Terrell Davis
|Marshall High
|Hardin Simmons University
|Football
|LaTravion Jackson
|Marshall High
|Hardin Simmons University
|Football
|Javion Morrow
|Marshall High
|Louisiana Christian
|Football
|Michael Olvera
|Marshall High
|Louisiana Christian
|Football
|Domar Roberson
|Marshall High
|Trinity Valley College
|Football
|Mahogani Wilson
|Marshall High
|Navarro College
|Volleyball
Arkansas
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Johnny Murphy
|Arkansas High
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Football
|Christian Torres
|Arkansas High
|Northeastern State
|Football
|Rickie Williams
|Arkansas High
|Northeastern State
|Football