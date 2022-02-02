SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s National Signing Day in the ArkLaTex!

Athletes from across all sports are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to, and sport.

Louisiana

Name High School College Sport LaTrevian Johnson Green Oaks San Jose Community College Football Jaylon Jackson Green Oaks Jackson State Football Israel Pierre Green Oaks Ottawa University Football Joe’Nathan Jamerson Green Oaks Southern University of Shreveport Football Ron’tavious Richmond Parkway Hutchinson Community College Football Jayson Williams Parkway Missouri Valley College Football Jayden Hardy Parkway Missouri Valley College Football London Williams Many Northwestern State Football Davis Sellers Benton Harding University Football Aiden Colvin Benton Stirling University Football Logan Smith Benton Harding University Soccer Peyten Ware North Webster Northwestern State Track Drew Hutchinson North Webster ULM Football Jatareon Robinson North Webster ETBU Football Tre Smith Red River Army Football Ashanti Cole Red River Grambling State Football Sedrick Applewhite Bossier Football Win Robinson North Caddo Henderson State Football Ckelby Givens Captain Shreve Southern Football Braylon Finney Captain Shreve Football

Texas

Name High School College Sport Brayson McHenry Texas High Baylor Football Braxton White Texas High Missouri Western Football Tyriq Robinson Texas High Southeastern Oklahoma State Football Darrin Finley Texas High Langston University Football William Goodnight Elysian Fields Northeastern State Football Gage Parker Elysian Fields Arkansas Tech Football Shawn White Liberty-Eylau Cisco Junior College Football Emily Block Marshall High East Texas Baptist University Cheer Isaiah Alexander Marshall High Pittsburg State University Football Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV Marshall High Louisiana Tech Football Terrell Davis Marshall High Hardin Simmons University Football LaTravion Jackson Marshall High Hardin Simmons University Football Javion Morrow Marshall High Louisiana Christian Football Michael Olvera Marshall High Louisiana Christian Football Domar Roberson Marshall High Trinity Valley College Football Mahogani Wilson Marshall High Navarro College Volleyball

Arkansas