BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a career that spanned over three decades working for a number of schools in the Shreveport/Bossier area, former Parkway/Captain Shreve baseball coach Ronnie Coker can’t put a number on the amount of kids he’s coached. “It’s somewhere in the thousands,” said Coach Coker.



But on opening night of the 2022 high school baseball season, Ronnie Coker felt the love from plenty of former players, colleagues, coaches and a community that’s supported him through his entire coaching journey. “To see some of the faces here tonight, I’m speechless,” said Coach Coker. From today forward, Parkway’s baseball field will be known as “Ronnie Coker Field”. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler was even in attendance to award Coach Coker with a key to the city. “For all you’ve done for kids in our area,” said Mayor Chandler. “We are so grateful.”

The scoreboard in left field also commemorates the 1998 team that Ronnie Coker lead to a 4A State Championship

Along with dedicating the field to Coach Coker, his number, 23, has also been retired. Coach Coker was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer last spring, and after being told that his days were numbered in the fall, Coach Coker was informed in January that he was now in full remission by. “Live every day like it’s your last,” Coach Coker said. “Nothing is promised.” And, as he’s said to so many, his message to both teams and the crowd: “Win the day.”



On a winter’s evening in Bossier City, it’s safe to say Coach Ronnie Coker did just that.