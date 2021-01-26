Hot shooting from deep propels Benton to District victory over Airline

BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Ryan Ward and Dylan Slaid combined for six first-half three-pointers as the Benton Tigers held off a strong effort from the Airline Vikings on Tuesday evening, earning a 46-41 victory.



Devin Bilbo led the Vikings in first-half scoring, accounting for 9 points in the opening half of play. The Tigers outscored the Vikings 17-15 in a low-scoring second half on their way to the five-point win. Ward and Slaid each finished the game in double figures, scoring 16 and 14 respectively.



With the win, the Tigers improve to 17-7 overall and 3-4 in District play. The Vikings fall to 4-11 and 1-5 in league contests. Benton returns to play on Friday, hosting Parkway. Airline was scheduled to host Natchitoches Central at home the same day but that game has been postponed. The Vikings will instead turn their attention to Haughton, where they will travel on Tuesday.