Huntington takes down Bossier in double overtime thriller

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming into Thursday night’s matchup between Huntington and Bossier, each team had already established themselves as state title contenders. The Bearkats and Raiders each came into the game ranked 7th in their respective classes, the Bearkats in 3A and the Raiders in 4A.

It took the entirety of regulation and then some to settle the score of the matchup which more than lived up to expectations as Huntington held off a furious Bearkat effort to take the 79-77 win in double overtime.

The Raiders held a two-point lead with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before Cinco Bryant hit two foul shots to send the game to the first overtime.

In the first extra session, the Bearkats trailed by four points with just 1:19 remaining But Raider turnovers allowed Bossier to close the first overtime on a 4-0 run to send the game to a second overtime.

Once in the second extra session, the Raiders were finally able to close things out, holding off a final Bearkat run to earn the win.

With the win, Huntington improves to 9-3 while Bossier falls to 11-7.