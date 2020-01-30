Independence Bowl Foundation introduces new conference tie-ins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 11th oldest bowl game played in college football has added three new conferences to the rotation, starting with the 45th Independence Bowl in 2020.

The new rotation is a six-year deal that will bring teams to Shreveport from 2020 to 2025.

The rotation will feature the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference (AAC), Conference USA (C-USA), and national independent programs Army West Point (Army) and Brigham Young University (BYU).

“I am extremely proud of the Independence Bowl leadership, and we are especially thankful to all of the new partners, as well as our long-time television partner, ESPN, for their help and support in putting together these exciting matchups for 2020-2025. These new agreements will usher in an exciting new era for the Independence Bowl as we head into our 45th year, featuring a mixture of nationally recognized and regionally attractive brands,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV in a press release from the Independence Bowl Foundation.

The Independent Bowl Foundation says all three conferences and two independents have never been represented in the game as primary tie-ins.

The rotational matchup is set to provide a unique variety to each game.

MATCHUP BREAKDOWN

Provided each primary tie-in gains bowl eligibility in the designated season, the matchups for each year from 2020-2025 will be:

• 2020: Army vs. Pac-12

• 2021: BYU vs. C-USA

• 2022: Army vs. AAC

• 2023: BYU vs. Pac-12

• 2024: Army vs. Pac-12

• 2025: BYU vs. C-USA

According to the foundation, the remainder of the Pac-12 bowl lineup, including selection order, will be announced at a later date along with the Conference USA’s future bowl lineup.

“The primary mission of this foundation is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition geared toward the Ark-La-Tex region, and to enhance economic impact and growth in our communities,” continued Carmody on the 2020-2025 matchups. “We believe this allows us to do just that, through tradition-rich programs and conferences.”

As part of BYU’s agreement, the Cougars will have an option to potentially participate in the Cheez-It Bowl in Arizona should its conference Big Ten and Big 12 tie-ins be unable to provide an opponent, this option can be exercised once during the three-year primary agreement with the Independence Bowl from 2020-2025.

The date and time of the 2020 Independence Bowl will be released at a later date.

