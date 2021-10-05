Independence Bowl to hold 1st & Give charity flag football tournament

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This Saturday the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will hold their first ever charity flag football tournament. The tournament is part of the game’s 1st & Give initiative. All proceeds from the tournament will go to charity.



“It just gives us a way and an opportunity to impact the community more and give more money to the community,” said Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations Erik Evenson. “We’ve always done events and had an impact on our community but we want to find a way to give more money to the community in a bunch of different avenues and that’s what first and give, we’re trying to turn that into.”



If you’d like to participate in this weekend’s tournament each team will cost an entry fee of $350 for a 7-person team. All entry fees will go directly to charity. All participants must be 18 years or older. Games begin at 10:00 AM at Independence Stadium.



More information about the tournament can be found here.

