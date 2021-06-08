John Bachman steps down as Red River HC, embraces new role with familiar team

COUSHATTA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Few names are as synonymous with high school football success in North Louisiana as John Bachman’s. As of Monday, another chapter in Bachman’s coaching story has come to a close, with Bachman resigning from his role as Head Coach of Red River football.

“It just became evident that to remain a head coach was not the best decision for me and my family,” said Bachman, who went 28-18 in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. Bachman cited health concerns as the main reason he’s stepping away from his head coaching duties.

“Now, I won’t have to worry about the stresses of being a head coach and I can spend more time with my grand-children.”

Even though Bachman is stepping away from his role as a head coach, he isn’t leaving the game of football for good.

“I am going to be going to Evangel and I’m going to help them in any capacity that I can.”

Bachman spent 13 seasons with Evangel during one of the most successful runs any team has ever had in the history of high school football. Bachman’s role with the team will be a little different this time around.

“I know right now my major focus is to just meet with the alumni.”

Bachman will join familiar faces at his old school. Along with Evangel coaching legend Denny Duron, Bachman will also be joining his former defensive coordinator at Red River, Ronnie Alexander, and Alexander’s son, Josh, on the staff. After watching a few practices, Bachman thinks this Evangel team is closer to a return to greatness than many may think.

“I would talk to different people last year and they would call me and say they went and watched Evangel play whoever it was and the comment would always be, ‘yeah they got beat, but you could tell they were young and you are not going to want to play those guys in two years.’ Well I’m going to go ahead and change that statement to this year,” said Bachman.

Bachman announced the news to his team on Monday, letting them know that even know he wouldn’t be there with them on the football field, he would still be a part of their lives.

“I’m going to miss them and they’re going to miss me on the field, but like I told them, I’m still going to be here, I’m still going to be in your life,” said Bachman. “I’m still going to reach out and encourage you. I have your telephone numbers.”