Johnson has participation up at Bossier

BOSSIER, CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) -THE Bossier Bearkats are taking a business approach into their first year of summer workouts under new head coach Deaumante Johnson.



After a 2-4 pandemic shortened 2020 season, the Bearkats are ready to take a step in a new direction, as Johnson will be the first new Bearkat coach in fourteen seasons following Mike Concilio’s departure to Parkway.



The first step in building up a program that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011 is increasing participation. So far, Johnson says things are moving in the right direction.

“The numbers are increasing every single day. The first day I think we had nineteen, the second day we had 26, today I counted 37, 38 right now so the kids are very excited.”



The Bearkats will open the Deaumante Johnson era on September 3rd at home against Arcadia.