SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time since 2019, Khris Middleton brought his youth camp back to the Port City. The Milwaukee Bucks super-star has a special connection with Shreveport. While in college at Texas A&M, Middleton would make the drive up to see his grandma and cousins. There are several other important stops Middleton has to make when back in town.

“First stop is always my grandma’s house to see her, tell her I love her” said Middleton. “Then, I’ve got a couple bad habits. I gotta stop at Waffle House and Southern Maid Donuts. We don’t have those things in Milwaukee.”



After the delicious food, it’s back to business for Middleton. The 2021 NBA Champion is currently recovering from a wrist surgery he had earlier in July (he insists his recovery is going smoothly). That injury didn’t stop Middleton from interacting with campers and trying to spread a simple message.

Campers smile at the camera at Khris Middleton’s Basketball Camp.

“Just to have fun. Hopefully to introduce them to something new, for the kids that have always played or wanted to play, to teach them something new.,” said Middleton. “You don’t have to come out here and say you want to be a professional basketball player. Just come out here to have fun and meet new friends. I think that’s what it’s all about when you’re a kid, finding stuff that you’re interested in, having fun, and loving it.”



From the looks on the faces of the hundreds of campers, all donning Bucks Championship or “Khris Middleton Camp” shirts, Middleton’s message of fun was taken to heart by all in attendance.



