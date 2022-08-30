SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Kim Mulkey made history in her return to Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday night, becoming both the first non-basketball player, as well as the first woman to be the featured speaker at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner.

The LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach and member of the Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Sports, National Women’s Basketball, and National Basketball Hall of Fames was happy to back in the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.

“It’s just good to be back home,” Mulkey said. “Good to see a lot of familiar faces, a lot of people who love women’s basketball and love our state.”

As the Independence Bowl prepares for it’s 46th installment, Mulkey hopes the game can see longevity in Northwest Louisiana.

“It’s something that I hope will always be like this,” said Muley. “The Independence Bowl is very important to our state and particularly to North Louisiana.”

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl kicks off December 23rd at Independence Stadium.