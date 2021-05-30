LA Tech earns first Regional host bid despite falling in C-USA title game

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Despite falling 7-5 in the Conference USA Tournament championship game to Old Dominion on Sunday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs still had reason to celebrate at the days end.
The Bulldogs were named one of 16 NCAA Regional host sites, giving Ruston its first host bid ever. Tech posted a 40-18 record this year, earning a Conference USA West Division regular-season title in the process.
The other three programs that will make the trip to Ruston will be announced on Monday at noon ET. A full list of regional hosts can be found below.
- Austin, Texas – Texas (42-15)
- Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)
- Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)
- Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17)
- Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)
- Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)
- Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)
- Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)
- Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)
- Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)
- Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)
- South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)
- Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)
- Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)
- Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)