Baldwin Named LSWA Defensive Player of the Week

By: Ashley Springer (LA Tech Athletic Communications)

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech senior linebacker Trey Baldwin was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Defensive Player of the Week it was announced by the organization on Tuesday.

Baldwin registered six total tackles, including three solo, in the 35-34 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday. The Orange, Texas, native forced a fumble at the Tech 40-yard line on a MSU first down in the second quarter. LA Tech graduate defensive back Baylen Buchanan would then recover the ball to give Tech possession. Baldwin later had a 35-yard pick-six to give Tech the 31-14 lead at the end of the third quarter. He registered his third career interception and his first career touchdown on the pick six. It was the 14th pick six by LA Tech since 2017, the most in the country during that span.

Tech opens a three-game home stretch against Southeastern on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. CT, inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

