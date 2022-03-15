MONROE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Louisiana Tech Bulldog offense continues to roll. The Bulldogs scored five first inning runs against Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday night at Warhawk Field on their way to an 8-4 win.

Louisiana Tech has now seven of their last eight and are averaging over 13 runs per game in those seven victories.

Greg Martinez picked up the win for Louisiana Tech moving to 2-0 on the season. The Sophomore allowed one run on five hits, striking out five Warhawks in four innings of work. The Bulldogs were paced offensively by Walker Burchfield who hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs.

Louisiana Tech improves to 12-5 and will carry a five-game win streak into their conference opening series of 2022 this weekend against UTSA.