LOS ANGELES, Ca (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s been a busy day for Louisiana Tech Baseball. Four different Bulldogs have heard their names called on the second day of the MLB Draft.

The first Bulldog selected was starting pitcher Ryan Jennings. Jennings was taken in the fourth round by the Toronto Blue Jays. The RHP went 5-1 in 2022 with a 3.59 ERA. Jennings also lead the team in innings pitched with just over 90 innings.

The next Bulldog taken was C-USA 1st Team selection Kyle Crigger. The RHP went in the seventh round to the Miami Marlins. Crigger finished the year with a team high nine saves last season to go along with a 2.35 ERA.

Selected in the eighth round was star second baseman Taylor Young by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Young owns the record for most career hits by a Bulldog with 297. Young finished 2022 with an impressive .364 batting average to go along with 12 home-runs and 51 runs batted in.

The Miami Marlins decided one Bulldog wasn’t enough and dipped back in the Louisiana Tech well in round 10, selecting LHP Cade Gibson. Gibson lead the Bulldogs in strikeouts for most of the 2022 season, finishing the season with 93 strikeouts (second behind Ryan Jennings’ 95 Ks).



With Gibson’s selection, it marked the first time in program history that four Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were selected in the top ten rounds of the MLB Draft.