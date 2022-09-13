RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Louisiana Tech’s 52-17 win against Stephen F. Austin, a bright spot was quarterback Parker McNeil.

After FBS stops at Troy and Texas Tech, the Austin, Texas native earned his first career start on Saturday night and didn’t disappoint, throwing for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.



Now a redshirt senior, McNeil lost the starting quarterback battle to fellow FBS transfer Matthew Downing prior to the Bulldogs’ season opener. After a solid performance off the bench against Missouri, McNeil is thankful for the opportunity to play. He’s also thankful for the opportunity to play at one of college football’s toughest venues on Saturday when Louisiana Tech travels to Clemson.



“It meant a lot that they trusted me to put me in that position,” McNeil said on the decision to have him start against SFA. When asked about the energy inside a power-5 stadium McNeil said, “during warm ups you definitely do feel it. You feel the stadium buzz a little bit. The energy is extremely high and you know, typically after the first drive or two it kind of dies off.”

McNeil began his collegiate career at Navarro Junior College and signed with Troy as the number 2 pro-style quarterback in the Junior College class of 2017. Prior to arriving at Tech, McNeil appeared at one game, attempting two passes. He’s thrown for 5 touchdowns and just one interception in his two games as a Bulldog.