HERE COMES THE SON: Sonny Cumbie arrives in Ruston to be introduced as Louisiana Tech Head Coach

WACO, TX -NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Sonny Cumbie of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on as Tech plays the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s official. Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie has arrived in Ruston, Louisiana, and will be introduced as the Bulldogs’ new head football coach tomorrow.

Cumbie will become the 34th Head Coach in Louisiana Tech football history. He played quarterback for Texas Tech from 2001 to 2004, earning Holiday Bowl MVP honors his senior season. The Snyder, Texas native parlayed his collegiate success into a professional career which included stints in the NFL, Indoor Football League, and Arena Football League. The former Red Raider threw 193 touchdowns in his Arena Football League career.

Following his playing career, Cumbie returned to his alma mater spending time on the Red Raider staff from 2009 to 2013. This stint was followed by a six-year stay at TCU which included a four-year run as Offensive Coordinator. Cumbie spent 2021 as the Offensive Coordinator at Texas Tech. He’s also served as interim Head Coach for four Red Raider contests.