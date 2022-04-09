By: Eric Jones (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech defeats Rice 9-3 on Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech (22-10, 8-3 C-USA) defeats Rice (9-23, 3-8 C-USA) 9-3 as Ryan Jennings steals the show going seven innings and striking out a career-high 14 batters.

The Bulldogs fell behind in the third inning as Rice jumped on top for the lead. Owl third baseman Jack Riedel launched his third homer of the year giving them the lead 2-0.

Jennings was locked in on the mound besides the one hiccup in the third inning. The right-hander found his way back into the weekend rotation and tossed an incredible seven innings, with no walks, three earned runs and a career-high 14 punch outs.

LA Tech threatened in the bottom of the fourth as the bases became full with nobody out. Rice starter Alex DeLeon then worked out of the jam not allowing a run in the jam.

In the fifth the Bulldogs piled on a four-spot to take the lead, 4-3. Taylor Young jumped on a pitch driving it to the gap for the first run of the game and his fourth triple of the season. Logan McLeod then singled on a high chopper over the head of the third baseman bringing in Young. Steele Netterville sent a two-run shot down the left field line for his team-best seventh long ball.

Adarius Myers added to the lead in the sixth on a solo shot for his third of the season.

The Bulldogs scored three more in the seventh as Walker Burchfield recorded another multi-hit day driving a ball into the gap to bring home two. Jorge Corona added on to the two-out rally singling another run home, making the lead 8-3.

In the eighth, Cole McConnell singled driving home McLeod for his 40th RBI on the year.

Ryan Harland and Landon Tomkins threw two scoreless innings to end the ball game and taking the series over Rice.

NOTABLES

Jennings tosses career-high 14 strikeouts

Five Bulldogs with multi-hit games

Back-to-back days with multiple hits for Burchfield

Netterville 2-for-5 with two-run home run (7)

Myers 1-for-3 with solo home run (3)

Young with fourth triple of the season

McConnell records 40th RBI

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Lane Burroughs

“The player of the game is Ryan Jennings with 14 punchouts over seven innings with no walks. I didn’t realize he had that many, but I did notice the kennel ran out of K’s. We have been begging for good starts on the weekend and we have gotten two straight from Cade Gibson and Ryan. Ryan lost that spot and battled back for it.”

“Credit our guys, they hung with it. Steele had the big homer, Burchfield had a big two-out two-run double and Adarius Myers got on one to extend the lead. Couldn’t be more proud of our guys winning the series today.”

RHP Ryan Jennings

“I felt I was hitting locations and had all four pitches going. I kept going and trusted the process that coach and Jorge had going for us. I just needed to go out there and execute pitches and that’s what I did today.”

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs look to sweep the series with Rice tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

