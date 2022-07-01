J’Mar Smith drops back to pass during the 2018 meeting between LSU and Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech Football is scheduled to play a road game against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Sept. 6 during the 2025 season, officials from both schools announced Friday morning.



This will mark the 21st all-time meeting between the two programs with the last matchup coming in 2018 in Tiger Stadium.



The Bulldogs are also scheduled to visit Tulsa, Okla. for a matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 27 as part of the 2025 slate.



The new date with LSU will force a previously scheduled home game with NC State to be moved as the Wolfpack will now visit Ruston during the 2034 season.

The 2022 season for the Bulldogs is scheduled to kickoff Thursday, Sept. 1 in Columbus, Mo. for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Missouri Tigers that will be televised on ESPNU.

The home opener of the Sonny Cumbie era will take place at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10 against SFA.

The remaining 2022 home schedule includes four Conference USA home games with UTEP (Oct. 8), a Homecoming date against Rice (Oct. 22), Middle Tennessee (Nov. 5), and the regular season finale against UAB (Nov. 26).

Bulldog fans are encouraged to call 318-257-3631 or visit LATechSports.com/tickets to purchase their tickets for the upcoming season.