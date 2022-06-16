RUSTON, La (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – The “Lane Train” is not stopping.

Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood announced Thursday that Bulldog Baseball head coach Lane Burroughs has signed a new contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

The contract extension is pending approval by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Burroughs, who just wrapped up his sixth season at LA Tech with an overall record of 43-21, a Conference USA tournament title and a second straight NCAA Regional appearance, is back to another full five-year contract.

“The amount of success Lane and his baseball program have had during his time as head coach, in particular the last two years, is incredible. Back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances with 85 combined wins to go along with a Conference USA regular season and tournament title. This program is firing on all cylinders right now.

“This commitment to Lane is not just a reflection of the team’s performance on the field but also off the field. He continues to represent our institution in a first-class manner and we are behind him 100 percent as he leads LA Tech Baseball into the future.”

The Diamond ‘Dogs got the automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Regionals (10th overall appearance in program history) after claiming the C-USA Baseball Championship with a 9-8 walk-off win over UTSA in the finals, giving the team its first postseason conference title since 1987.

After earning the No. 16 national seed in the 2021 NCAA Regionals, it marked the first time since 1986 and 1987 that the Bulldogs appeared in a regional in back-to-back seasons. The 43 total wins, which included two victories over nationally ranked LSU, tied for the second most in school history.

“One of my greatest honors has been leading the Bulldogs as the head baseball coach at Louisiana Tech,” said Burroughs. “My family and I love Ruston and this great University. Myself, our staff and the players are committed to continuing the hard work and reaching our ultimate goal of getting this program to Omaha.”

During his six seasons as the helm, Burroughs has amassed an overall record of 205-111 while producing 25 All-Conference USA selections. This past season, six Bulldogs ended up earning All-Conference USA honors as Taylor Young, Cole McConnell and Kyle Crigger were named First Team and Jorge Corona, Cade Gibson and Ryan Harland were named Second Team. His program has also had nine C-USA All-Academic honorees as well as five Academic All-American selections, including Jonathan Fincher and Steele Netterville who are back-to-back award winners (fourth and fifth LA Tech student-athletes to earn multiple Academic All-America honors).