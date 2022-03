LA Tech Baseball Versus UL-Lafayette Postponed

RUSTON, La. – Due to the weather forecast, today’s midweek matchup against UL-Lafayette has been postponed.

With UL-Lafayette visiting LA Tech on Tuesday, April 5, the postponed game will be moved to Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs and Ragin Cajuns will play back-to-back days at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech and Southeastern’s Wednesday night meeting is still scheduled for 6 p.m. at J.C. Love Field.