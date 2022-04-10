By: Eric Jones (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech defeats Rice 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech (23-10, 9-3 C-USA) sweeps Rice (9-24, 3-9 C-USA) in a 3-1 victory behind a third straight dominant start from Jonathan Fincher and big days at the plate for Cole McConnell and Steele Netterville.

The Bulldogs jumped out quickly in this one as they scored the first two runs of the game with two outs in the first. Cole McConnell delivered an RBI double and Walker Burchfield followed up with a single to bring the second run home.

LA Tech plated one more in the third inning coming from Netterville’s eighth long ball as he has homered in back-to-back games.

Jonathan Fincher made the start for LA Tech tossing six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and striking out four. Fincher moves to 6-1 on the year.

Right-hander Jarret Whorff came out of the bullpen in the seventh throwing two perfect innings in relief of Fincher. Whorff struck out thre of the six batters he faced.

Kyle Crigger came on to pitch the ninth inning. Crigger allowed the first two men to reach base, giving up one earned run. The Bulldog closer earned his sixth save as he struck out two after the run came across.

NOTABLES

Fincher earns sixth win

Crigger earns sixth save

41 total strikeouts for LA Tech pitching on the weekend

McConnell with back-to-back three hit games

Netterville back-to-back days with homer (8)

Myers 2-for-3 with solo home run (3)

Ninth straight C-USA win at home

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Lane Burroughs

“It’s a sweep, but we left way too many runners out there. Three great starts this weekend. Fincher was really good. We needed a great start out of him and he gave it to us. I thought Whorff was outstanding. He gave us six outs and was really strong. Crigger had a little trouble there at the end, but was able to slam the door. Steele was able to get on one and hit a home run. Adarius Myers did a great job today with the wind out in left field. Proud of our defense we didn’t make any errors and we didn’t all weekend.”

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will host Northwestern State Tuesday at 6 p.m. to finish off the homestand.