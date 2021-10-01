LA Tech hits the road to battle #23 NC State

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech football (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) wraps up its non-conference slate on Saturday, Oct. 2, as the Bulldogs take on No. 23 NC State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) at 5 p.m. CT at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.



ABOUT LA TECH (2-2, 1-0 C-USA)

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 24-17 win its Conference USA-opener against North Texas. Sophomore wide receiver/punt returner Smoke Harris was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after registering a 67-yard punt return against the Mean Green. Graduate running back Marcus Williams Jr. found the end zone twice on the ground for his first two rushing touchdowns as a Bulldog.



Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.



ABOUT NC STATE (3-1, 1-0 C-USA)

No. 23 NC State defeated then-No. 9 Clemson, 27-21, in Raleigh, N.C., last week to be tabbed the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week. Head coach Dave Doeren was named the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week and quarterback Devin Leary was the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. Leary was also the ACC Quarterback of the Week, while Emeka Emezie was the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week and Ikem Ekwonu was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.



Doeren is in his ninth season at the helm of the Wolfpack program where he has 58-47 overall record.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 5 p.m. (CT)

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium

Surface: Natural Grass



