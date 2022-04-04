RUSTON, La (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – Louisiana Tech is back home facing off with UL-Lafayette twice during the midweek. The Bulldogs are set to play five games in the next six days in Ruston with Rice coming to town for a conference weekend series.

SERIES INFORMATION

Dates and Times: April 5 at 6 p.m. | April 6 at 6 p.m.

Location: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, La.)

TV: CUSA.tv

Radio: Dave Nitz on KNBB 97.7 FM

Audio: LA Tech Athletics App

Live Stats: LATechSports.com

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (19-9, 6-3 C-USA)

LA Tech is coming off of a four-game week dropping three games. The Bulldogs lost the midweek game at home 7-4 versus No. 17 Dallas Baptist and dropped two out of three to Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

Bulldog shortstop Taylor Young leads the team with 35 runs scored and sits tied for first in the conference. Young is also tied for first in triples with three.

The LA Tech bats were held silent in the weekend at Southern Miss only recording two extra-base hits and just one hit in the series finale.

Steele Netterville belted the lone home run on the weekend for his sixth of the season.

ABOUT UL-LAFAYETTE (14-13, 4-5 Sun Belt)

UL-Lafayette is fresh off a series win taking two out of three games at home against Georgia Southern in Sun Belt play.

Ragin’ Cajun first baseman Carson Roccaforte comes into the midweek series leading the team in batting average, home runs and RBI. The clean-up hitter has gone yard seven times and is hitting a solid .340 thus far.

Max Marusak found his way back into the lineup this past weekend going 4-for-12 in the lead off spot and blasting his first home run of the year.

THE SERIES

The Bulldogs and Ragin’ Cajuns will meet for the 125th time on Tuesday night after facing off twice in the 2021 season. UL-Lafayette swept the season series last year winning 2-0 and 7-2 with both contests held in Lafayette. The last time the two squared off in Ruston was in 2019 as the Bulldogs were victorious 3-2 in 10 innings.