RUSTON, La (LA Tech Athletic Communications) – Louisiana Tech hits the road to take on conference opponent Southern Miss for a three-game weekend series at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The two schools sit alone atop the conference standings through two weekends of league play.

SERIES INFORMATION

Dates and Times: April 1 at 6 p.m. | April 2 at 2 p.m. | April 3 at 1 p.m.

Location: Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Dave Nitz on KNBB 97.7 FM

Audio: LA Tech Athletics App

Live Stats: LATechSports.com

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (18-7, 5-1 C-USA)

LA Tech is coming off of a conference series sweep over FIU, scoring double digit runs in all three games outscoring the Panthers 37-4. LA Tech dropped its midweek game versus No. 17 Dallas Baptist 7-4.

In the last two games, Bulldog center fielder Cole McConnell is hitting .500 while driving in eight RBI and now sits atop the conference in total RBI with 37. McConnell has found himself in the top 10 in the nation as well, tied for eighth.

Taylor Young leads C-USA in runs scored (34) and walks (25) going into the weekend. The shortstop currently places in the top five in slugging percentage (.708), on-base percentage (.532) and OPS (1.240).

LA Tech Friday night starter Jonathan Fincher will make his seventh start in Hattiesburg. The left-hander posts a 5-0 record in the first six starts with a no decision coming at UTSA. His five wins leads C-USA.

Cade Gibson has found his way into the Saturday roll. The redshirt senior brings a 3-0 record, a 2.62 ERA and a 40 to six strikeout-to-walk ratio into the Southern Miss series. Gibson tossed a career high eight shutout innings in the 12-0 win versus FIU last Saturday and totals 11 innings allowing no runs, no walks and nine punchouts in conference play.

WEEKEND PROBABLES

Friday: LHP Fincher (5-0, 3.19 ERA, 31.0 IP, 36 SO, 4 BB)

Saturday: LHP Gibson (3-0, 2.62 ERA, 34.1 IP, 40 SO, 6 BB)

Sunday: TBA

ABOUT SOUTHERN MISS (17-7, 5-1 C-USA)

Southern Miss brings a four-game winning streak going into the series. In all four wins the Golden Eagles have tallied double digit runs including a run-rule victory over WKU in Sunday’s series finale.

Two Southern Miss players earned C-USA Hitter and Pitcher of the Week honors after their performances at WKU. Christopher Sargent took Hitter of the Week after going 12-for-20 at the plate with nine runs, three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI. Hurston Waldrep was named Pitcher of the Week picking up his first complete game in a seven-inning run rule. Waldrep racked up 13 strikeouts allowing no runs and no walks.

Dustin Dickerson leads the club with a .382 batting average while Slade Wilks holds a team-leading 12 doubles and a .341 batting average.

WEEKEND PROBABLES

Friday: RHP Tanner Hall (3-0, 2.86 ERA, 34.2 IP, 48 SO, 4 BB)

Saturday: RHP Hunter Riggins (3-1, 2.04 ERA, 35.1 IP, 28 SO, 7 BB)

Sunday: RHP Hurston Waldrep (2-1, 2.48 ERA, 29.0 IP, 46 SO, 8 BB)

THE SERIES

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will meet for the 46th time on Friday night after facing off 11 times in the 2021 season. Southern Miss leads the all-time series 28-17 dating back to 1972. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 in the 2021 season series taking the series in Hattiesburg three games to one, splitting the home series and winning two out of three during the conference tournament in Ruston.