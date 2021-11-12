LA Tech returns home, looking to end losing streak against Charlotte

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech football (2-7, 1-4 C-USA) returns to Joe Aillet Stadium this week as the Bulldogs host Charlotte (5-4, 3-2 C-USA) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. CT. It will mark the first meeting between the Bulldogs and 49ers in program history.



ABOUT LA TECH (2-7, 1-4 C-USA)

Louisiana Tech will open a two-game homestand this week as the Bulldogs look to get back into the win column. Six of Tech’s nine games in 2021 have gone down to the wire as each of those contests were decided by a single possession. The Bulldogs have registered two wins in 2021 with a 45-42 victory over Southeastern and a 24-17 conference-opening win against North Texas.



Offensively, Tech is led by graduate quarterback Austin Kendall with 267.71 passing yards per game, graduate running back Marcus Williams Jr. with 60.33 rushing yards per game and sophomore wide receiver Smoke Harris with 60.78 receiving yards per game. Freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs and senior linebacker Trey Baldwin lead the Bulldogs defensively with 72 total tackles each.



Head coach Skip Holtz is in his ninth season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. Holtz has led Tech to seven straight bowl games and earned his 150th career win as a FBS head coach in the 45-42 victory over Southeastern on Sept. 11.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE (5-4, 3-2 C-USA)

Charlotte is coming off of a 30-24 overtime victory against Rice in the Niners’ homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 6. The 49ers had dropped their previous two contests with a 45-13 loss at WKU and a 38-9 loss to FAU.



Charlotte is led offensively by redshirt senior quarterback Chris Reynolds with 228.63 passing yards per game, redshirt senior running back Calvin Camp with 52.56 rushing yards per game and sophomore wide receiver Grant DuBose with 68.89 receiving yards per game. Defensively, redshirt senior linebacker Tyler Murray leads the 49ers with 62 total tackles.



Head coach Will Healy is in his third year at the helm of the Charlotte program where he has accumulated a 14-14 overall record.



GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. (CT)

Location: Ruston, La.

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Surface: FieldTurf Revolution



GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

Wear – White

College Day — Education

Military Appreciation — Join us as we honor service members and veterans at our military appreciation game. Active duty, reserve and veteran military service members receive FREE admission with a military ID.

Scout Day — Scout troops are invited to join us at our scout day game with discounted tickets.

Teacher Appreciation and Extra Yard for Teachers — Join us as we honor teachers and the incredible work they do with youths in our community. Teachers and staff members can access 50 percent on tickets.

SERIES HISTORY

Series: First Meeting

In Ruston: N/A

Last: N/A

In Charlotte: N/A

Last: N/A

TICKETS

Single Game:Here

Student Tickets:Here



HOW TO FOLLOW

Live Stats: Sidearm

Live Audio: LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

Twitter Updates: @LATechFB

Instagram Updates: @latechfb



TV/RADIO COVERAGE

TV:Stadium

PxP: Chris Hassel

Analyst: Sed Bonner



Radio:LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

PxP:Malcolm Butler

Analyst:Teddy Allen