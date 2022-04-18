BIRMINGHAM, Al (KMSS/KTAL) – “Nobody here doubted, did they?”



Skip Holtz poised this question to a room full of media Saturday night in Alabama. His Birmingham Stallions pulled off a comeback victory over the New Jersey Generals, 28-24, in the inaugural game of the USFL season. But it’s fair to wonder if Holtz himself, leading a professional team for the first time, could answer that question himself.



Holtz spent the last nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, leading the Bulldogs to seven straight bowl appearances with six straight wins. But four months ago, Holtz was let go by the university after a 3-9 finish.



“This wasn’t my decision,” Holtz said after his final game as Bulldogs’ head coach. “This decision was made when I was told that I would not be returning.”



Rather than find another college job, Holtz moved to the professional ranks for the first time in his career. When the league held it’s draft in March, Holtz drafted a familiar name to join him in Birmingham: J’mar Smith, who started 44 game for Holtz at Louisiana Tech.

Smith was the second quarterback on the Stallions roster, backing up starter Alex McGough entering week one of the season. But after McGough left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury, Smith was seemingly transported back in time, back to Ruston, huddling with his old head coach before entering his first professional game.



“Sometimes it takes a little longer to get in rhythm,” said Smith, who started the game 0-for-4. But those words go beyond the stat sheet. It’s taken Smith longer to find his professional football rhythm, as well. Smith signed with the New England Patriots out of college as an undrafted free agent. After being let go before training camp, other try-outs for NFL teams didn’t bare any fruit. So Smith picked up a clipboard.

Between try-outs, Smith has spent the last two years coaching at Huntington High School in Shreveport, LA. During this time, Smith signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, but never saw any game action.

The USFL, as it has for so many, provided another opportunity for the former Conference USA Player of the Year to show what he ‘s capabale of. Saturday night, in front of a national audience, J’Mar Smith finally found his rhythm. Smith finished 11 for 21 with 156 yards and two touchdowns, leading three touchdown drives overall in the Stallions comeback victory.



“J’mar stepped up with Alex’s injury and did a phenomenal job,” said Coach Holtz. “I’ve been watching him do this for a long time in college so it was neat to see him get out there and do it.”



A coach discarded by a university. A quarterback trying to find his professional place. Both, reuniting, in a league that’s given them another shot to show why they belong. On Saturday night, both of them showed why they’re capable of making the most their second chance.