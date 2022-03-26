By: Eric Jones (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech defeats FIU 12-0 in game two of the conference weekend series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

LA Tech (17-6, 4-1 C-USA) used a dominant pitching performance from Cade Gibson and two big innings in the win over FIU (9-14, 2-3 C-USA). Cade Gibson was stellar in this one, throwing eight scoreless innings allowing no walks and struck out five. Wade Elliott put together quality at-bats in the nine-hole going 3-for-4 at the plate driving in three. Cole McConnell also collected another multi-hit game going 2-for-5 with four RBI.

We witnessed a pitchers’ duel out of the gates. Elliott brought home the first Bulldog run in the third inning with a single to center field. McConnell grounded into a fielder’s choice pushing the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs were hit-by-pitch five batters in a row all coming with two outs. Wade Elliott and Taylor Young both earned the RBI on the hit-by-pitches. Following the five hit batters, McConnell drove a two RBI double to extend the LA Tech lead 6-0.

The Bulldogs blew the lead wide open with a six-run bottom of the eighth. McConnell tallied his second hit scoring Young. Matulia drove a pitch down the right field line scoring one more. Jorge Corona hit his fourth long ball of the year and Elliott ripped hit number three driving in the 12th run.

Cade Gibson tossed a career high eight innings allowing no runs, no walks and striking out five Panther hitters. Gibson faced just three batters over the minimum in his outing.

Ryan Harland pitched a perfect ninth inning in relief of Gibson.

NOTABLES

Bulldogs have won 10 out of the last 11 games

Young extends on-base streak to 17

Bulldogs hitters had seven HBP and five coming consecutively in the bottom of the sixth

Gibson tosses a career high eight shutout innings moving to 3-0 on the season

Second shutout of the season

Wade Elliott goes 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI

Cole McConnell goes 2-for-5 with 4 RBI

Jorge Corona blasted his fourth home run of the season

QUOTABLES

Head Coach Lane Burroughs

“We got a great start from Cade Gibson, he was the player of the game in my opinion. He deserved the right to finish the game but we put that six spot up and it was a long inning for him. He had it all working and he was attacking the strike zone after a weekend after not having good starts. Our bullpen is locked and loaded. We have everyone available. We have only used four arms this weekend and two of our freshmen.”

“We faced a really good arm out of the gate and he was up to 98, a transfer from Oregon. Our guys stayed the course and we were able to put together some big innings. We had a four spot and a six spot to put the game. One of the things we preach is just make it hard on the guy and we had some quality at-bats today. We knew if we kept getting him into 3 ball counts and keep him in the stretch I knew we would have success. It was good to see Jorge (Corona) get into one and Wade Elliott had some good at-bats for us. The thing we did today that I am so proud of is that we played defense about as best we can.”

LHP Cade Gibson

“The plan early on was just to go out and locate. Lately I have been having too long of innings and not forcing contact early in the count.”

On the defensive performance…

“It lets me know I can go out and locate and they will make the plays behind me. I think they are the best defensive team in the country. I really appreciate those guys.”

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

