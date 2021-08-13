LA Tech Tennis adds two standouts to bolster roster

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – RUSTON – Louisiana Tech head coach Amanda Stone finalized the 2021-22 tennis roster on Friday with the signing of standout players Emma Eerola and Olga Bienzobas .

Eerola, a 5-foot-5-inch right-hander from Tampere, Finland, and Bienzobas, a 5-foot-5-inch right-hander from San Sebastian, Spain, join fellow signees Najah Dawson and Ana Rodrigues to round out the added pieces to the team.

“We are so happy to welcome Emma and Olga to the team,” said Stone who enters her sixth season at the helm. “Along with Ana and Najah, this is the most talented class we have brought in to date.”

Eerola comes to Ruston with a career-high UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) of 10.08. Ranked No. 1 in her country for U18 and as high as No. 4 for all women, she has dominated the courts by being a three-time U18 Finnish champion in singles as well as an U18 Finnish champion in doubles in 2019.

“Emma is No. 1 in her country and even through this difficult time, her UTR continues to rise,” said Stone. “I think the transition will be very smooth for her. She’s going to provide a lot of talent for us and is going to be a great teammate as well.”

Eerola was also an ITF Juniors G5 winner in 2020 and represented Finland in the 2018 European championships.

Bienzobas is a transfer, having spent this past season as a freshman at the University of Missouri where she played at the No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 spots in singles.

“Olga is the icing on the cake for this class,” said Stone. “She was a standout when we saw her this summer. She was top 55 in Spain before signing at Missouri. There was a great connection with her from the start and we are thrilled to have a player of her caliber in our lineup.”

Bienzobas has a career-high UTR of 9.91 and achieved a national ranking of 54 in Spain. She won two Mutua Madrid championships and one Marca championship and was a finalist of the doubles championship at the Spanish National Tournament