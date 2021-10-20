LA Tech’s C-USA future in jeopardy with six schools leaving to join AAC

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Six members of Conference USA are leaving the league to join the American Athletic Conference. The story was first reported by Yahoo Sports. Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA are the six schools reportedly joining the AAC by as early as 2023, this news was reported by Brett McMurphy.

With the six-member schools planning to leave the league, eight current members remain. Unfortunately, the news does appear to be getting worse. Trey Schaap reports Southern Mississippi and Marshall are planning to join the Sun Belt. The league also has an interest in adding Old Dominion. If this move becomes reality, Conference USA would be down to just three members, one being Louisiana Tech. University President Les Guice released the following statement Wednesday evening.

“Louisiana Tech University has a history of excellence in the classroom and on the field of play. We are confident that our University is positioned for future success both athletically and academically. The success of our student-athletes and teams makes us proud, and the future holds more opportunities for continued success. Louisiana Tech has innovated and succeeded regardless of the national landscape and realignment. Louisiana Tech is coming off its seventh straight bowl appearance, a run to the Final Four in the National Invitation Tournament, and a top 16 national seed in the NCAA Baseball Championships. We were one of just 12 programs in the country to play in the postseason in football, men’s basketball, and baseball (one of only three non-Power 5 institutions). Louisiana Tech has invested in excess of $100 million in our athletic facilities since the summer of 2013, including construction of new baseball, softball, and soccer facilities and more than $40 million in construction with the Davison Athletics Complex and Joe Aillet Stadium Press Box and Suites. In the very near future we will announce plans to begin construction on athletic facilities that will enhance our recruitment of top caliber student-athletes. We boast famous alumni in Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Willie Roaf, Teresa Weatherspoon, Fred Dean, Kim Mulkey, and Leon Barmore – the Who’s Who of the most prestigious halls of fame in their respective sports. Our student-athletes have earned national championships in football and women’s basketball, and we boast a nationally respected academic resume. As we engage in discussions with our league partners and other nationally renowned universities around the country, we are confident that the future for Louisiana Tech is bright.” Les Guice | President, Louisiana Tech University

Conference USA is currently trying to add FCS powerhouse James Madison and FBS independent Liberty, according to CBS Sports. If the two join, it is believed that Marshall and Old Dominion will remain with Conference USA.