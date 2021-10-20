LA Tech’s Holtz on UTEP loss: “I’d love to play it again.”

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech could easily be 4-2. They could be 5-1. They could even be 6-0. Instead, thanks to a fourth-quarter collapse against Mississippi State, a hail mary to SMU, and poor clock management against NC State, the Bulldogs are 2-4. The only game Tech had no business winning? Last Saturday against UTEP.

“I’d love to go play it again, I mean, hindsight is always 20/20, and I’d love to go play it again,” said Head Coach Skip Holtz during his weekly press conference. “, we had our opportunities we, just weren’t able to capitalize on any of them.”

Coach Holtz is correct. The Bulldogs had five red zone opportunities a week ago and were only able to score on one. They came into the game scoring on fifteen of sixteen red zone chances this season.

Tech will get a chance to bounce back in a big way this Saturday. They’ll be the opponent for UTSA’s first-ever ranked game. The Roadrunners come to Ruston as the nation’s 24th ranked squad with a 7-0 record. The team’s home field advantage on homecoming is crucial for Tech’s chances this Saturday.

“For anyone that’s out there that hasn’t been back to Ruston in a while, we’d love to have you back. Little Ruston is really starting to grow up,” Holtz said. “we need you for our support. Playing at home, Joe Aillet Stadium, homecoming, we’d love to see everybody here.”

Kickoff from Joe Aillet Stadium is set for 6:00. The game will be broadcast on Stadium. The Louisiana Tech depth chart can be found here.