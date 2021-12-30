Lady Techsters fall to Marshall in Conference USA opener

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

HUNTINGTON, Wv (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – The Lady Techsters fell to Marshall, 62-44, despite a game-high 21 points by junior Keiunna Walker Thursday night in the conference opener inside the Cam Henderson Center.



The Lady Techsters fall to 8-4 on the year and 0-1 in conference play, while Marshall improves to 6-4 overall and 1-0 in the conference.



After surrendering the first points of the game to the Thundering Herd, the Lady Techsters used an 8-0 run to take an early 8-2 lead just four minutes into the game. Sophomore Anna Larr Roberson sparked the surge with a layup, her 600th point of her career, before Walker converted a three-point play and nailed a three-pointer from the wing.



A layup by freshman Kate Thompson and a pair of free throws by Walker pushed Tech’s lead out to seven at 14-7 moments later, but a three by Marshall’s CC Mays cut the Lady Techsters advantage down to 14-10. Tech led 16-10 after the opening frame as sophomore Robyn Lee connected on a jumper from the short corner.



Marshall turned their defense up a notch in the second quarter, forcing six Tech turnovers leading to 15 points. The Thundering Herd used a 9-0 run to take a 19-16 lead with 7:00 left in the half. The Lady Techsters battled back-and-forth with Marshall through the remainder of the period before a three and a layup by Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler put the Thundering Herd up 32-24 at the break.



Marshall extended their lead out to as much as 16 at 44-28 in the third quarter, behind a 10-0 surge that spanned two minutes of action. Sophomore Salma Bates connected from long range, cutting the deficit to 44-31 entering the fourth quarter.



A 7-2 run by the Lady Techsters, featuring five points from Walker, cut Marshall’s lead down to eight at 46-38 with 7:58 left in the game. The Thundering Herd answered, pushing their lead back out to 15 at 55-40 with 2:23 remaining. Forced to foul, Marshall knocked down four free throw and a three to claim the victory 62-44.



NOTABLES

The Lady Techsters fell to 6-5 all-time against Marshall, including a 4-4 mark in Huntington.

Keiunna Walker extended streak of scoring in double-figures to 13 straight game with 21 points and is just one of four players to have scored in double-figures in every game this season.

extended streak of scoring in double-figures to 13 straight game with 21 points and is just one of four players to have scored in double-figures in every game this season. Walker has scored 20 or more points in 14 game in her career, including three times this season.

Anna Larr Roberson surpassed 600 career points by scoring 12 points tonight. It was her 30 th career game scoring in double-figures.

surpassed 600 career points by scoring 12 points tonight. It was her 30 career game scoring in double-figures. Roberson also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, her 10th game this season leading the team in rebounds. Roberson also tied her career-high dishing out three assists.

The Lady Techsters shot 40.9 percent from the field compared to Marshall’s 37.3 percent shooting.



UP NEXT

The Lady Techsters return to the court on Saturday, January 1, when they open the new year at Western Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Bowling Green, Ky.



SOCIAL MEDIA

For all the latest in Lady Techsters Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechWBB), Instagram (@LATechWBB) and Facebook.com/LATechWBB.